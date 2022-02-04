BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BCPT opened at GBX 114.40 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1.14 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 118.60 ($1.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.79. The company has a market cap of £858.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75.

In related news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($47,055.66). Also, insider Paul Marcuse bought 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £19,907.10 ($26,764.05).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

