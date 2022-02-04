Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 98,800 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.90% of Casella Waste Systems worth $74,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $76.81 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $89.84. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

