MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,670 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of MarketAxess worth $78,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.00.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $587.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

