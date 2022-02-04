Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of DuPont de Nemours worth $69,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,651,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,804,000 after acquiring an additional 48,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 73.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

