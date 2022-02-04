DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after selling 1,485,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,889,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,947,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,078,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

NYSE DIDI opened at 3.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.50 and a 52 week high of 18.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of 7.50.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.