Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,293 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $165.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

