Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

NYSE KMX opened at $106.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.47 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.