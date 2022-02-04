Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Lindsay worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lindsay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lindsay by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lindsay by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.43. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

