Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 80,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,539 shares of company stock worth $12,499,836. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $189.24 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.37 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.