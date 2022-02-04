Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 751,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 231,454 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

