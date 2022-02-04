Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.64 and last traded at $129.56. 23,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 489,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

