Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

NYSE:MSI opened at $235.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.