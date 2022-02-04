Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

