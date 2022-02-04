4,200 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,442 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Sirius XM by 3.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

SIRI stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

