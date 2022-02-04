M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTB opened at $175.18 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

