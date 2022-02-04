Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 113,915 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,915 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $66.64 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

