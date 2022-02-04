OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stake in X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.78% of X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPN opened at $30.62 on Friday. X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93.

