OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 432.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $114.32. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

