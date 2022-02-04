OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) by 143.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,636 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DDEC opened at $32.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

