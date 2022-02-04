OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,729 iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Global Telecom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 164.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 697.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF in the second quarter worth about $137,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 404.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $91.21.

