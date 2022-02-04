Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,454 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38,891 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $5,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.21. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $169.80 and a 52-week high of $247.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.624 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.