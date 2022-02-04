52,825 Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the second quarter worth $189,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,752,000.

PSMD opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

