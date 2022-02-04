Berenberg Bank Increases Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 1,080

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($14.12) to GBX 1,080 ($14.52) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.91) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.64) to GBX 945 ($12.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.97) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.33 ($13.56).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 935.50 ($12.58) on Thursday. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 766.50 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,018 ($13.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 914.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 929.92.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.09), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($339,028.64). Insiders acquired 45 shares of company stock valued at $40,650 over the last 90 days.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

