145,670 Shares in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth about $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $11,314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $5,377,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

Shares of SOPH opened at $11.34 on Friday. SOPHiA Genetics SA has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.