Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,127 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $628,168,000 after buying an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after buying an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,552,000 after buying an additional 413,017 shares during the period. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $20,341,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($79.78) to €75.00 ($84.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

