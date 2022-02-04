Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02. SOPHiA Genetics SA has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

