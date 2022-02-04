U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $59.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

