British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after acquiring an additional 648,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.40) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

