Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $12.73 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

