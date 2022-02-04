Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,225 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

