Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by 23.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

CSWC stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

