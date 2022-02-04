QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Earnings Results

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM updated its Q2 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $179.10 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.16.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

