Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 96,799 shares.The stock last traded at $53.96 and had previously closed at $52.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.