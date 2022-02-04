Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

NYSE:SNA opened at $216.73 on Friday. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $183.10 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.51.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

