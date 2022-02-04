Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $154.00 at BTIG Research

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on U. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

U stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,577,956 shares of company stock worth $277,713,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $224,246,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

