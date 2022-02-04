Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth about $35,080,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 73.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 20.8% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 928.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.35 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,719.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

