Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 4,251 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $75.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

