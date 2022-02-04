Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Decreases Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.04. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,365,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

