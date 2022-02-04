Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Lowers Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,365,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

