Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 826,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $199,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 100,925 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 178,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $260.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.