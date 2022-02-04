Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 920 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 250.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,521 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $698,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,194 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

