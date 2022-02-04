Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 133,521 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,194 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.