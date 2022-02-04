Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Reduces Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 32.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE HDB opened at $68.72 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

