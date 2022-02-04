Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $110,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 52.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after buying an additional 4,381,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Infosys by 45.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,481,000 after buying an additional 4,014,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

