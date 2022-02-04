Ediston Property Investment (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.15) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 64.98 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.18). The stock has a market cap of £181.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

