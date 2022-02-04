Ediston Property Investment (EPIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 85.70 ($1.15) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 64.98 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.18). The stock has a market cap of £181.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 4.02.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
