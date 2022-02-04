Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Increases Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 139.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of CPT opened at $165.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.83, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.57. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock worth $36,093,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

