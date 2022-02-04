XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Also, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 145.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

