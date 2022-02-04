Wedbush Comments on International Business Machines Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock opened at $137.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

