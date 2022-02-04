Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $338.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $338.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

NYSE EL opened at $303.12 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $244.70 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314 over the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,099 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

