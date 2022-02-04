Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 14,742 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 3,033.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth $106,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54.

